Boathouse Row in Philadelphia to Remain Dark Until 2024

Looks like Christmas won't be quite as bright in Philly for the holidays this year.

Boathouse Row, nestled along the Schuylkill River, has long been a symbol of Philadelphia's rich history and vibrant culture. The row's distinctive boathouses have been a backdrop for countless events and celebrations, but it looks like we'll have to wait a while longer until it's restored to its former, glittering glory.

The lights were turned off several months ago in March for upgrades, after years of weathering and animal damage.

The iconic Philly houses are undergoing a transformative makeover with a cutting-edge LED lighting replacement. The $2.1 million project was originally expected to be finished before the end of 2023, but due to unforeseen supply chain issues, it's not pushed back to next year, according to Philly Voice.

But once the light replacements are done, Boathouse Row will be glittering in a way we've seen it before! The new 6,400 lights will be able to change colors in millions of different light combinations that can animatedly "move" from house to house!

When will the Boathouse Row light upgrades be finished?

So far, no exact timeline has been given for the project's completion. We only know that they plan on finishing sometime next year.

It's been a little bit of a bummer not having the lights to reflect holidays and Philly sporting events this year, but good things come to those who wait!

Look Inside: Philadelphia's Most Expensive Penthouse Located in the prestigious 500 Walnut Building, the two-story penthouse is currently the most expensive residential property for sale in Philadelphia, Pa. It was just listed at a whopping $25.9 million! So we've dug in to see what makes it so impressive. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST