Happy Hour at the Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering, anyone?

Happy Hours at The Boathouse in Mercer County Park are back for 2026

This is one of the most popular events in the area, and it will be back once again for the spring and summer. Text your friends and make plans now.

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Ever since they debuted a few years ago, locals have flocked to Mercer County Park in West Winsdor, with coworkers and friends, to have a drink, some snacks, hear some live music, enjoy the warmer weather, and take in the beautiful sights of Mercer Lake. You may catch a sunset or two.

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The first Happy Hour at the Boathouse in Mercer County Park is on May 28

This year, the fun will begin on Thursday, May 28th, according to the Facebook announcement. This would be a great way to usher in summer.

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There will be live music at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering during Happy Hour

The post reads, "Back by popular demand, Happy Hours at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering. Mark your calendars for the First Happu Hour and Live Music event of the season, Thursday, May 28. Stay tuned for more information on the music lineup and the Dinner on the Deck menu." Plan to get there on time. Happy Hours at The Boathouse are usually very well attended.

No outside food or beverages are permitted

I'm sure the rule will be in place that you won't be permitted to bring any outside food or beverages. There will be food and drinks at The Boathouse available to purchase. You've needed cash in the past, so be prepared if that's still the case this year.

I'm sure more dates will be announced soon, so keep an eye out. If you're a fan of the local band, The Polish Nannies, they're already booked for a Happy Hour at the Boathouse on Thursday, June 11th, according to their spring schedule.

Happy Hours kick off May 28 at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering, within Mercer County Park, in West Windsor, NJ.

Mercer County from A to Z...Everything You Need to Know There's so much to do, see, and eat in Mercer County. I've put together a little guide for you, so you don't miss a thing. This is just a start, but, will keep you busy for awhile. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins