RECALL: BMW Recalls Over 390K Vehicles Over Airbag Combustion Risk

If you drive a BMW, it may be time to take it in for repairs! Because there's an issue with the airbag that could lead to serious death or injury.

BMW is recalling 394,029 vehicles nationwide due to an issue with the airbag inflator that can explode when deployed.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration:

"The original steering wheel may have been replaced with a sport or M-sport steering wheel equipped with an inflator that can explode during deployment."

What could happen if the inflator combusts? Sharp fragments may explode from the vehicle, injuring the driver and other passengers, and may even lead to death.

Which BMW models are being recalled?

If you drive one of these models with the corresponding year, your car is likely being recalled:

BMW/323I/2006-2011

BMW/325I/2006-2011

BMW/325XI/2006-2012

BMW/328I/2006-2012

BMW/328XI/2006-2012

BMW/330I/2006-2011

BMW/330XI/2006-2011

BMW/335D/2009-2011

BMW/335I/2006-2011

BMW/335XI/2006-2011

What should I do if my BMW is being recalled?

If your vehicle is being recalled, you can expect a letter in the mail by August 23, 2024. You should head into your local dealer where they'll inspect your vehicle, and if necessary, they'll repair or replace the airbag module free of charge.

If you have any questions, you can contact BMW customer service, or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Better safe than sorry! Be sure to get your car checked out as soon as you can.

