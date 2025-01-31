Your sweet tooth is going to love this.

New cookie shop opening in Bucks County, PA

The Patch is reporting there's a new cookie shop opening in Bucks County, PA on Saturday (February 1) and something's telling me you're going to be a fast fan.

The cookie company claims they have the best cookies in the world. Wow.

They sure look delicious.

You know you have to go try them now and see if they live up to the hype.

It's called BluePrint Cookies. Have you heard of them?

The company is based in Florida.

This will be the first Bucks County location

This will be the very first Bucks County location and only the second location in Pennsylvania. The other one is in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia.

The Richboro BluePrint Cookies will be in the Richboro Plaza Shopping Center.

It's taking over the space where Striff's Cafe used to be, on the corner, next to House of Bridal.

Grand opening celebration is February 1 & 2

Doors will be open for the Grand Opening Celebration from 11am - 7pm both Saturday and Sunday. (February 1 and 2). Get ready for some fun.

First 300 people will each get a free cookie

The first 300 people will get a free chocolate chip cookie (who doesn't love chocolate chip cookies?).

The first 40 people will get a tote bag and "cookie swag."

There will be a DJ playing music, refreshments, and a cool vibe.

The cookies rotate on a monthly menu. The switch happens the first of the month.

Some of the cookies featured this month are the Red Velvet Cookie, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tart, and their signature Chocolate Chip.

BluePrint Cookies has an Eagles cookie

They even have an Eagles cookie to celebrate the Birds going to the Super Bowl.

Of course, with any good cookie, there is merch. You can check it out here.

BluePrint Cookies is located in Richboro Shopping Center at 1079 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA.

The Grand Opening is Saturday and Sunday, February 1 and 2 from 11am - 7pm, both days.

Enjoy.

