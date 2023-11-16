Philly is about to get even sweeter!

Blueprint Cookies, a Florida-based chain specializing in fresh, daily cookies is opening their first location in Philadelphia this week!

Their flagship spot in Philly will be located in Rittenhouse Square (268 S. 20th St.) on Nov 18, according to a press release:

"Blueprint Cookies is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the first of three franchise stores in the city of Philadelphia. The first store in the City of Brotherly Love is set to open in the Rittenhouse Square (268 S 20th St, Philadelphia PA 19103) on Saturday, 11/18/23. The Grand Opening will take place from 11am until 11pm or sold out. Celebrations will continue into Sunday from 11am to 11pm or sold out."

They're even celebrating the occasion with a special giveaway for Philly!

Two more locations in the city will follow at later dates - in Fishtown and University City.

This will be their first venture outside of Florida, where they have 3 locations. For a cookie company that was founded in 2019 by two guys who had no idea how to make cookies, they seem to be growing pretty well!. They also have plans to move into other states.

Blueprint Cookies' model is one we're pretty familiar with. They rotate a new collection of different flavors every week, so there's always something new to discover!

Yes, very similar format to competitors Crumbl Cookies and Crave Cookies. They'll also e competing against Insomnia Cookies, which already has a heavy presence in Philadelphia.

Welcome to Philly, Blueprint! Will you be checking them out?

