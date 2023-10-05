It’s officially Halloween season and it’s about that time to start bringing your kids around from store to store to find the perfect costume for that one night of trick-or-treating.

As the years go by, the costumes and candy buckets get more and more creative and there’s a newer trend in candy buckets that candy givers need to be aware of this Halloween season. If you plan on handing out candy to trick-or-treaters in 2023, you need to be aware of this rule.

You might see kids carrying a blue or teal pumpkin while knocking from door to door this Halloween and if you do, it’s good to be aware of what that pumpkin actually symbolizes.

Why do people in New Jersey need to look out for blue/teal pumpkins?

According to Good Housekeeping, when you see a child carrying a blue/teal pumpkin on Halloween, it may be a symbol that this child could potentially have autism or a food allergy.

The blue bucket trend was started by families who have children with autism to let candy givers know that this child may not greet you with the infamous “trick-or-treat” line. If you see kids with blue pumpkin buckets this Halloween, make sure to be mindful of the meaning behind them. Families have started this trend and I think it’s such a great idea so that everyone is able to enjoy the Halloween fun!

Now, if you see a child carrying a teal pumpkin, that could mean that that child has a food allergy. A lot of people in recent years have also put teal pumpkins outside their homes to let people know they have non-candy goodies for trick-or-treaters who are sensitive to certain types of food. I think this is such a staple for Halloween and is really such a creative way to communicate different children’s needs.

