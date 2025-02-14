Is This New Jersey’s Most Extravagant Bloody Mary?

If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I’m going to have a savory drink if I go out for a cocktail.

I don’t really know what’s happening to me as I get older but I am a strictly dirty martini, spicy marg, and bloody mary type of girl. I’ve never encountered one of those drinks during a night out that I didn’t love. Right now, I’m not sure what it is about Bloody Marys.

They’re normally a brunch-type of alcoholic beverage, but I can drink them at any point of the day. It’s been my drink of choice as of recently and I can’t get enough.

Now, I’ve officially declared that I’m on a hunt to find the most extravagant Bloody Mary in New Jersey.

What Is A Bloody Mary?

If you don't know what it is, it's a cocktail typically made of tomato juice, vodka, spices, and garnishes. Some people add lemon, Worchester sauce, hot sauce, pickle juice, anything!

All bloody marys are different, depending on where you get them. Some bars will make them extra spicy with horseradish, some with hot sauce. Some will garnish them with a simple lemon or lime wedge, other spots will top them with shrimp and crab legs.

I’m officially on a mission to find the most wild spot for a bloody mary in New Jersey and I think I may have found a good contender.

Where Is Beacon 70 in New Jersey?

Beacon 70 is a spot located in Brick Township that looks like it has some really amazing bloody marys. You’re not just getting a drink at this spot, your drink comes with a burger and shrimp.

I always say the best part about a bloody mary is the snack that comes with it and Beacon 70 definitely understood the assignment.

If you’re a Bloody Mary person like me, this for sure looks like a spot worth checking out especially since we’re all always down the shore in the summers anyway!

