There's been a big change at Campus Town at The College of New Jersey. During a co-worker's recent visit to the town center on Route 31 in Ewing, which is filled with restaurants, shops, and services, he noticed that one of the restaurants had closed for good.

Blazin J's in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey has closed for good

It's the chicken place, Blazin' J's, "Home of the Hot Chicken Sandwich." A quick glance through the window revealed that the restaurant has been emptied out. All of the tables and chairs have been removed. It was a popular spot at one time for students at TCNJ, and the public, serving chicken sandwiches, nuggets, tenders, chicken & waffles and more. It opened near the end of 2023.

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Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton

The restaurant accumulated health violations

According to The College of New Jersey's newspaper, The Signal, the restaurant had struggled with health violations, accumulating at least 18 during its time open. Click here for more information.

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The Blazin' J's website now lists the only location still open on East King Street in Lancaster, PA. There's also a Blazin' J's food truck that travels to different events throughout the area. For more information and to book it, click here.

Blazin J's at Campus Town was located at 100 Campus Drive, Suite 101 in Ewing, NJ.

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There are many great restaurants open to the public in Campus Town at TCNJ

There's plenty of other great spots to eat in Campus Town, which is open to the public, by the way, not just the college community. Lady and the Shallot, Redberry, Insomnia Cookies, Campus Town Grill, Bella Ciao Pizzeria, Frutta Bowls, Jersey Mike's Subs, Panera Bread, Mexican Mariachi Grill, Crepes & Churros D'France, and Yummy Asian Cuisine are great choices.

Campus Town at The College of New Jersey is located at 600 Campus Town Drive, off of Route 31, in Ewing, NJ. All restaurant, shops, and services are open to the public.