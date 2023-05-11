Annnnd they're back! Looks like this legendary ice cream shop just took a short commercial break, and we love to see it!

Remember when Bischoff's Confectionery, located at 468 Cedar Ln, in Teaneck permanently closed on New Year's Eve in 2022? It came as surprising, sad news to the community it had been serving for almost 9 decades. Well...they're BACK!

Yep! After nearly half a year, Bischoff's Confectionery, an old-school, homey ice cream shop that has been in business for over 8 decades, is making a summer comeback! But there's a catch.

This isn't a permanent re-opening. At least, not yet. Bischoff's has teamed up with a new parter, Rony’s Rockin’ Grill in Bergenfield, to re-open the shop this Memorial Day Weekend as a pop-up shop. Customers can come back to enjoy their delicious, old-fashioned ice cream treats for take-out orders at the same location.

The new partner says that if all goes well and business booms, they'll consider re-opening the shop for good! So this is basically the sweetest trial period there ever was.

How long will the Bischoff's pop-up be open?

All summer. They'll reopen this Memorial Day weekend and stay open for 15 weeks, and then closing again around Labor Day. If all goes well by the time it closes again near Labor Day, they'll use the time to renovate the shop for a 2024 permanent reopening!

It'd be so cool to see them come back permanently and go for another 88 years! Be sure to stop by this summer!

