Billie is back in Philly! Yes, Philadelphia is very lucky that we'll get another date on Billie Eilish's tour this year. After all, the tour isn't stopping in too many cities this fall, so we're quite lucky.

She's bringing the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour back to the big arena in South Philly at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Xfinity Mobile Arena is formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.

Billie Eilish in Philly Concert FAQs (time, place, parking & more)

Heading to the show? We have info about parking, set times and so much more posted for you by clicking here.

Parking is typically about $40, and we have all of that information posted for you by clicking here. We got you fully covered here with all of that info for the show.

What Is Billie Eilish's Setlist for their Philadelphia Concert?

Not everyone wants to see a setlist before a show, so there are some spoilers ahead. However, we know that a lot of concert goers DO like this information.

So here we go, here's the expected setlist for Billie Eilish's show in Philly this October 2025.

CHIHIRO

LUNCH

NDA

Therefore I Am

WILDFLOWER

when the party's over

THE DINER

ilomilo

bad guy

THE GREATEST

Your Power

SKINNY

Halley's Comet

bury a friend

Oxytocin

Guess (Charli XCX cover)

everything I wanted

blue/lovely/ocean eyes

L'AMOUR DE MA VIE

What Was I Made For?

Happier Than Ever

Encore:

BIRDS OF A FEATHER