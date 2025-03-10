A truly legendary figure in NYC TV has stepped away from one of the station’s biggest broadcasts. And his replacement has already been announced.

Bill Ritter Suddenly Departs ABC 7’s 11 p.m. Broadcast

Bill Ritter shocked viewers during Thursday evening’s 11 p.m. broadcast when he announced plans to step away from the show effective immediately.

“After more than 25 years anchoring Eyewitness News at 11, I am stepping down from this chair after tonight. Meaning when the clock strikes 11:35,” Ritter said during the show. “it’s all about family.”

Ritter joined WABC in June 1998 and took over the 11 p.m. broadcast in October 199 when he took over the role from Bill Beutel.

Bill will, however, continue to anchor the daily 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts at the station. Ritter recently celebrated his 75th birthday.

Bill Ritter’s Replacement Announced

The station didn’t skip a beat and immediately announced Ritter’s successor.

The station said Mike Marza will step into the anchor chair previously held by Bill Ritter.

Marza joined the station as an anchor and reporter in June 2019. He has previously worked for an NBC affiliate in Kansas City and a FOX station in Miami.

Marza joins the rest of the station’s 11 p.m. team including anchor Sade Baderinwa, meteorologist Lee Goldberg, and sports reporter Ryan Field.

More Massive Changes at ABC 7 New York

These changes come just days after WABC moved studios.

ABC 7 had been broadcasting its daily shows from 7 Lincoln Square on the Upper West Side of Manhattan since June 1979.

In late February, however, they moved to the network’s new home at 7 Hudson Square.