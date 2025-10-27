It was a pretty healthy week for New Jersey Lottery players. In fact, 17 players won prizes worth at least $10,000 last week.

So we put together a list of the largest prizes that were won during the past week with the New Jersey Lottery.

Looking at October 2025's Biggest Lottery Winners in New Jersey

With prizing ranging from $22 million to $20,000 it was an IMPRESSIVE week for these 17 jackpot winners.

READ MORE: You're Not From New Jersey Unless...

We've got a complete rundown of the biggest 17 winners from last week posted below. Of course, there's the question? Where were these tickets sold? We covered that so you know where the jackpots are going to be hot in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

But first let's take a look at the biggest prize included in our list below:

Pick-6 Jackpot Worth $22 Million Hits in New Jersey

One New Jersey Lottery plater hit the Pick-6 lottery jackpot on Saturday night (October 25). The ticket which matched all of the numbers was sold on the Jackpocket app. The winning numbers were 06, 07, 13, 15, 36, and 45.

READ MORE: What is New Jersey's Most Popular Halloween Candy?

It was the second largest Pick-6 win of the ENTIRE year so far. Earlier in the year there was a $32 million ticket sold at the Quick Mart in Jackson (Ocean County).

The jackpot will now reset to its base of $2 million heading into tonight's drawing.

$22 million? Wow. That's one of this year's biggest winners in the ENTIRE state (across all games).

But with that said... now let's get to our full list: