Wow. I didn't expect to hear this news.

Big Lots is starting to reopen stores

USA Today is reporting that Big Lots is starting to reopen some stores this week.

The website says, "The comeback starts soon!"

Back in 2024, the discount retail chain had filed for bankruptcy and closed stores, leaving loyal customers and bargain seekers disappointed.

There's a new owner of the discount retail chain

Well, fast forward a few months, Big Lots has a new owner and there are big plans for Big Lots.

The new owner is Gordon Brothers Retail Partners.

The sale included Variety Wholesalers receiving 219 Big Lots stores and 2 distribution centers.

A new apparel department will be in the reopened stores

The new owner recently announced the exciting news to reopen stores, saying, "We're thrilled to be bringing the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands, and a new apparel department for the entire family."

Stores will start to reopen April 10

The reopening of stores will be staggered with the first wave this week (April 10).

Another round of stores will reopen on May 1, with more planned through June.

Reopened stores will be remodeled

The newly reopened stores will be remodeled and will be offering great deals, but the new company says they won't be perfect at first, but they'll continue to add new products, leading up to a huge grand-reopening celebration sometime in the fall.

I'm sure fans of Big Lots won't mind that the stores aren't perfect, as long as they're reopened.

The stores set to reopen on April 10th are in the following states:

Kentucky

Louisiana

North Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Mississippi

Stores will be reopening in Pennsylvania

But don't despair Pennsylvanians. There are plans to reopen stores in PA, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, and more.

Be patient. The deals are coming back.

For more information, click here.

