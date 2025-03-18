Big Dom knows where to get the best Italian food in the area.

You know who I'm talking about, right?

If you're an Eagles fan, you most certainly do.

Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

Big Dom was spotted dining in Newtown, PA

Big Dom is a Philadelphia Eagles legend and dined at a popular Newtown (Bucks County) restaurant last night (Monday, March 17).

His real name is Dom DiSandro.

Big Dom has been with the Philadelphia Eagles since 1999

He's been with the Eagles for over 25 seasons (since 1999).

DiSandro's official title is Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer/Gameday Coaching Operations.

San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

DiSandro's biography on the Philadelphia Eagles' website says he "oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches, and executives."

Now, he can add Connoisseur in fabulous Italian restaurants to his job description.

Big Dom spotted at Piccolo Trattoria in Newtown Shopping Center

Big Dom was spotted with his family at Piccolo Trattoria in the Newtown Shopping Center.

Google Google loading...

Take a look at Big Dom, sporting that new, shiny Super Bowl ring, with Piccolo Trattoria owner, Fami.

Isn't that great?

Big Dom was happy to greet and take pictures with other patrons during his visit as well.

The restaurant staff was pleasantly surprised when they recognized their famous guest. They couldn't wait to serve the group.

No surprise, he raved about the food. He enjoyed the classic Chicken Marsala and also loved the Brooklyn Pie.

No surprise there, it's one of my favorites at Piccolo Trattoria too.

Piccolo Trattoria via Instagram Piccolo Trattoria via Instagram loading...

You can check out the menu by clicking here.

Big Dom vowed to visit again, so be on the lookout at Piccolo Trattoria in Newtown.

Piccolo Trattoria is located in the Newtown Shopping Center at 32 West Road in Newtown, PA.

E-A-G-L-E-S. Eagles!

