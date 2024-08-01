O-M-Bey! Was Beyoncé Just Filming in New Jersey? Here’s What We Know!

Okay Bey-hive members of New Jersey! Try to stay calm.

It looks like New Jersey has been paid a visit by one of THE most iconic music artists of our generation.

Yep, Beyoncé was just spotted in New Jersey! According to Pop Crave on 'X' on July 31, she was seen in Nutley.

You may be thinking "What's the big deal?"

Here's something you should know about Mrs. Cowboy Carter: she's pretty low-key and she doesn't just pop out anywhere. And no shade to New Jersey, but this isn't the type of place she would just visit on a whim. She must be up to something, right?

Well according to the tweet, she was filming something in Nutley. It's a bit mysterious since we don't know exactly where the filming was taking place in the city. What could it be? There's absolutely no word yet.

Some fans online speculate she was filming for a commercial for Levi's Jeans. As we know, she recruited Post Malone to be featured on a single titled after the iconic denim brand on her "Cowboy Carter" album. It's a good theory!

Of course, the other (more exciting) answer is, she could have been filming a new music video! Fingers crossed this is the case.

Beyoncé introduced Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics

In case you missed it, Beyoncé recently made a surprise appearance during the 2024 Paris Olympics in a pre-recorded hype video starring the Team USA Olympic athletes, including Simone Biles.

It was perfect.

We'll have to wait and see what it was she was filming. My guess is most likely a commercial, but more than anything I'm wishing for her to announce a Cowboy Carter world tour! Time will tell.

Stop by anytime, Mother Beyoncé!

