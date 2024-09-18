Have you seen the list that no town wants to be on the top of?

It’s the “Worst City to Live in Every State” list from 24/7 Wall St.

I was a little nervous to check it out, hoping my hometown or nearby towns didn’t make the cut.

Curiosity got the best of me though, and I had to take a look.

Surprisingly, the worst city to live in New Jersey isn’t Camden, Trenton, or even Jersey City.

Any guesses?

The unfortunate title goes to Bridgeton, a small town in South Jersey, located in Cumberland County.

Have you ever heard of it? I haven't.

So, how was this determined?

The rankings were based on data from sources like the Census Bureau, FBI, and CDC.

24/7 Wall St. looked at 22 factors across three main categories: economy, community, and quality of life.

One common theme among the worst cities is a high poverty rate.

Here’s what stood out for Bridgeton:

Population : 26,643

: 26,643 Poverty Rate : 35.1%

: 35.1% Median Home Value : $109,800

: $109,800 Median Household Income : $39,995

: $39,995 Drug-Induced Mortality: 53.3 deaths per 100,000 people

I have to admit, I hadn’t heard much about Bridgeton before, but obviously, the town faces some serious challenges.

High poverty levels, lower home values, and a significant drug mortality rate all play a role in its ranking.

It’s a tough reality for any community to face, but understanding these numbers might be a step toward addressing the issues.

If you'd like to check out the worst places to live in all of the other U.S. states, feel free to click here.

