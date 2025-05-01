Dealing with a wildfire is stressful enough on its own.

Between the damage, the smoke, and the uncertainty of it all, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is getting scammed.

Sadly, though, when major events happen, we tend to see the victims get taken advantage of.

The Jones Road Wildfires have been burning down at the Jersey Shore for days now at this point.

Each day, the conditions improve a bit, but the fires are still burning down parts of the first in Ocean County.

The fire itself has burned through more than 15,000 acres, and the most recent update states that the fire is about 75% contained. It’s been a really hard time for the community.

Residents of Lacey Township are being warned that there is a new scam circulating that it’s important not to fall for.

Don't Fall For This Wildfire Scam in New Jersey

According to Lacey police, some residents have been getting calls from people claiming to be from the Lacey Fire Department.

The scam is telling residents that they can remediate the air in their homes and help get rid of the smoke.

They then proceed to charge up to $30,000 for their services, tell the residents that insurance will pay and insist that yoou sign a lot of paperwork to go with it.

Lacey Township PD posted on their Facebook that this is 100% a scam, and if you receive any calls like this, do not provide them any financial information.

A lot of times, scammers tend to target senior citizens in the area and it seems as though that’s the case here too.

Make sure to pass the information along to your friends, family, or neighbors who may be affected.

