If you’re a total foodie like me, living in New Jersey is one of the best spots to be. You truly can’t find another place in the country that has a well-rounded food scene like New Jersey.

Living in between two major cities like New York City and Philadelphia, plus having just amazing food throughout our state, it’s seriously an unmatched food scene for us here in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

There are truly so many amazing meals and restaurants to try when you’re in the Garden State, and the best part is, no matter what you’re craving, it’s going to be great.

From Asian food to Italian food, you can truly find some of the most amazing restaurants right here. One thing I can confidently say I’m always in the mood for in chicken wings.

Read More: Trader Joe's Expanding to Exton, PA and Berwyn, PA in 2025

No matter what time of day or where I am, I can always be ready to eat some wings. There are numerous bars and restaurants here that take a simple menu item and transform it into something truly amazing. There’s one restaurant/bar in particular in the Mercer County area that is doing wings like no other spot around here.

Best Wings in Mercer County, NJ

attachment-urn (8) loading...

Al’s Airport Inn is hands down serving up some amazing wings, and they’re my favorite in the area. They offer a wide range of dry rub options, from Cajun to Salt and Vinegar, as well as sauce options like classic Buffalo and Honey BBQ.

No matter what flavor profile you’re in the mood for, they have it on their menu. Their menu is stacked with other amazing foods and some of the best burgers around, but their wings are a must-try.

Al’s Airport Inn Bar and Grill is located at 636 Bear Tavern Road in Ewing, New Jersey.

8 Meats You Legally Can't BBQ in New Jersey I hope you never even considered eating these animals, but if you have, you can't. Gallery Credit: Gianna