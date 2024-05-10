Here we are, the end of the traditional work week. You need a break, don't you?

What a better way to unwind and enjoy the weekend then to pack up and get out of dodge (that's the saying, right?).

You don't have to go far if you live in New Jersey.

TimeOut released a list of the Best Weekend Trips in the U.S. for 2024 and a NJ beach town is #1.

Can you guess which adorable shore town it is?

Yup, it's Cape May.

I'm a Jersey Girl. Was born, raised, and still live in New Jersey. Believe it or not, I've only been to Cape May once, and it was recently...last fall.

I fell in love instantly. The homes are beautiful. The shops and restaurants are so cute. The entire town is charming. There's loads to do, so I've vowed to go back again soon.

Here's what TimeOut had to say about lovely Cape May:

"America's Oldest Seashore Resort can be found on the southern tip of the Garden State. Yes, Cape May is technically on the Jersey Shore but it's the antithesis of the Jersey Shore you see on MTV. In lieu of Snooki sightings, nightclubs, and tanning parlors, you'll find Victorian mansions, horse-drawn carriages, gas-lit cobblestone streets, blooming hydrangeas, and a famous lighthouse."

Doesn't that sound amazing? There's always some fun and unique going on in Cape May.

It's a fabulous family trip or can be the perfect date spot.

Make plans to go to Cape May today.

