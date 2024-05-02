New Jersey Restaurant Makes Yelp’s List of Top Soul Food Spots in the U.S.!

Hungry for some soul food?

Whether it's collard greens, fried chicken, shrimp and grits, corn bread, candied yams, chicken and dumplings, oven-baked macaroni and cheese, fried catfish, etc., sometimes you just need some good old comfort food that just "hits different."

soul food collard greens, smoked chicken and fried green tomatoes Getty Images loading...

But if you don't feel like cooking that soul food at home, which restaurants can you go to to find some of the absolute best in the country?

Yelp has an idea in their latest list of The Top Soul Food Restaurants in the U.S. Out of nearly 100 soul food spots in the country, one New Jersey restaurant made the list!

Congratulations to Kelsey's located at 1545 Pacific Ave in Atlantic City! They came in at #94 on Yelp's list!

According to Yelp reviews, they're best known for their Fried Chicken, Candied Yams, Center Cut Pork Chop, Fried Whiting, Bang Bang Shrimp, Turkey Chops Short Ribs, Fried Catfish, Crab Cakes, Fried Fish Macaroni, and Smothered Pork Chops!

Not only is the food amazing, but the vibes inside are also so much fun! They have live music nights and it's the perfect spot to celebrate special occasions. Be sure to also check out their Brunch Buffet!

They've also been reviewed by patrons several times on TikTok, so the hype is real!

Have you ever been to Kelsey's? If you love soul food, it definitely deserves a spot on your foodie bucket list. You can check out their full menu HERE.

