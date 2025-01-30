Who Has the Best-Selling Philadelphia Eagles Jersey in 2025?

Fly Eagles, Fly!

The Eagles are officially the 2025 NFC Champions after beating the Washington Commanders last weekend. Now it’s time for us to start prepping to cheer them to a Super Bowl victory!

The big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is happening on February 9th at 6:30 pm ET and it’s going down for Super Bowl LIX!

The Birds know we have their back all the way from Philly when they take the field in New Orleans because if there’s one thing about Philadelphia sports fans, it’s that we’re dedicated.

Dedication doesn’t even begin to describe what comes over us when we watch our teams play.

It’s been an unforgettable season for the Eagles and their fans and now there’s one win left to cap off one of the best football seasons ever.

If you’re like me, every game that the Eagles win makes me want to buy merch more and more. I can’t lie, this year I’ve gone off the rails a little and definitely bought a little too much, but is there really such a thing?

There are so many stars on this Eagles team right now, so it’s hard to pinpoint which player sold the most merchandise during this season.

When just about every person on the team is a star player, how can you decipher who sold the most merch?

Which Philadelphia Eagles Player Has the Best-Selling Jersey for the 2024-2025 Season?

According to the official NFL Shop, the most popular item in Eagles jerseys overall as of right now is a Saquon Barkley Super Bowl LIX Carbon Black Jersey. The most popular women’s jersey is also a Saquon Barkley jersey as well.

The most popular in men’s jerseys is Jalen Hurts’ midnight green Super Bowl LIX jersey.

With Saquon being the star player this year, does this really shock any of us? I bought a Kelly Green Saquon jersey earlier this season, so it personally doesn’t shock me in the slightest.

