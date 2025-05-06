If you're stuck in the car in the middle of a road trip, the only thing that could go wrong is that you may have to use a bathroom when the timing isn't right.

Pulling over and finding a rest stop may not feel like the greatest place you'd want to stop and use a bathroom, but it gets the job done.

We've all been in situations where you're desperately looking for a spot to stop on your road trip when you're in need, and seeing that rest stop could be a blessing for you.

I would go out on a limb and say it's pretty rare to find a rest stop that is actually nice, but in New Jersey, you can find some!

When you think about famous spots in New Jersey, you may think of famous landmarks, the beaches like Atlantic City, or even some famous diners.

You for sure wouldn't think about rest stops along the highways in The Garden State. A national survey was just taken, and it named some of the best highway restrooms in America.

It's about time people start saying some positive things about New Jersey!

Where Are The Cleanest Highway Bathrooms in New Jersey?

Everyone always loves to hate on us, but at the end of the day, we know there are some amazing things to find out about our state!

According to a study by American River Wellness, three New Jersey highway restrooms just ranked among the best in America.

The survey polled over 3,000 travellers about their experiences at rest stops across the country, and New Jersey had 3 locations that made the list.

The Thomas Edison Service Area, the James Fenimore Cooper Service Area, and the Mount Pitcher Service Area are all considered to be some of the clearest you'll find on the roads across America.

