Personally, I feel as though pie is one of the most criminally underrated desserts there are. We rely on them so heavily for holidays and social gatherings, but cake always seems to take the spotlight.

So it's pie's time to shine! What's your favorite kind? Whether it's apple pie, pecan pie, blueberry pie, sweet potato pie, pumpkin pie, Boston creme pie, key lime pie, there's got to be a slice out there that even the biggest pie-hater out there would enjoy.

So besides your grandma's kitchen, where can you find the best pie in New Jersey? National food site LoveFood.com has a golden brown idea in their recent list of The Best Pie in Every State. Their pick for New Jersey? Hope you like apple pie!

Delicious Orchards, located at 320 NJ-34 in Colts Neck has the best pie in the state! The pie in question? Delicious Orchards' famous apple pie!

Here's what LoveFood said about this pick:

"Delicious Orchards' bestselling apple pie (pictured center) is made from fresh apples harvested at the bakery's orchard. Specializing in all things apple, like apple cider vinegar and apple cider donuts, this gourmet country food market in Colts Neck has grown from a roadside stand started by Carroll Barclay in 1959. The pies are still made using his wife Janet's recipe, and each is hand filled."

They've got quite the thing going with their apples. This place is also famous for their amazing apple cider donuts!

They also have apple tart pie, apple crumb pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie, peach pie, pecan pie, and so much more! Be sure to double check if certain flavors are in season.

Have you ever tried Delicious Orchards' apple pies?

