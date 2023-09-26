Here’s Where to Get the BEST, Fluffiest Pancakes in New Jersey, According to Food Site

As far as breakfast foods go, you can't get much more satisfying and comforting that a hot, fluffy stack of...pancakes!

I don't know about you, but pancakes are hands-down one of my favorite comfort foods. If I were on death row, buttermilk pancakes with butter and maple syrup would be a part of my last meal!

What also makes pancakes so great, is that there are a million ways to make them. Whole wheat, keto, sourdough, buttermilk, chocolate chip, cinnamon, a la mode, blueberry, pumpkin spice, and more!

And once you pair your favorite type with the unlimited amount of toppings! Chocolate chips, strawberries, whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate drizzle, or the classic butter and syrup - the possibilities are endless and oh-so delicious!

So naturally in New Jersey, the diner capital of America, there are countless spots to get amazing pancakes, but there are just some places that are a cut above the rest. You could probably name 3 off the top of your head right now, and you wouldn't be wrong!

But the Food Network, one of the foremost authorities on everything food related, has an idea of where to find the Best Pancakes in Every State. And their choice for New Jersey is top notch!

Here's what the Food Network had to say about this place:

"You can’t go wrong with any of the fluffy buttermilk pancakes at this casual New Jersey bistro...But it’s the Whiskey "R&B" Pancakes — with whiskey-soaked raisins with caramelized bananas in a pomegranate-caramel sauce — that truly stand out from the pack."

Have you ever been to Sweet Basil's Cafe? Their whole menu looks mouth-watering. Let us know in the comments!

