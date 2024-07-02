This Was the BEST NJ Diner Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, According to Food Site

Time to head to a longtime "Flavortown" destination in New Jersey!

Our stomachs have been growling to The Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives hosted by the electric, spiky-haired Guy Fieri since 2007.

In the span of nearly 2 decades, Fieri has made countless visits to New Jersey diners and hot spots in the never-ending search for real, honest, delicious, (calorically heavy) flavor. Now that we look back in 2024, some of those places are still around, some are gone.

But one thing's for certain - one visit from Guy Fieri will put any place on the map!

But if we're focusing on diners, which have sadly been decreasing steadily in New Jersey in this post-pandemic age, who's to say which diner featured on the show is the best?

Mashed has an idea in their list of The Best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Every State. And you can breathe a sigh of relief - their choice for New Jersey is still standing!

Bayway Diner - Linden

Johnny Prince's Bayway Diner, located at 2019 S Wood Ave in Linden, takes the top spot for New Jersey diners featured on the show. In fact, it was the very first diner EVER to be featured on DD&D!

Here's what Mashed had to say about this gem of a diner:

"You can get some delicious, homemade diner classics in New Jersey at Johnny Prince's Bayway Diner in Linden. It's a casual joint serving up well known diner staples, but locals call it "a special place." During your visit, we advise you go big on the Monster Burger, stacked with bacon, cheese, and huge onion rings, or the Philly Cheese Steak."

Check out this blast from the past when Bayway launched into superstardom on the very first episode!

