One of my favorite things to eat is an Italian hoagie. Some people call it a sub, others a grinder...not me, it depends on where you're from or where you live, but, it's a hoagie in my book. No matter what it's called, there's nothing like it.

Let's be clear what an Italian sub actually is. It's layered cold cuts like ham, salami, and provolone cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion, plus, oil & vinegar and some oregano (optional) on a crusty hoagie roll.

The best Italian subs in the U.S. are in New Jersey

Is your mouth watering? The East Coast is known for having some of the best Italian subs in the country, but where specifically are they?

Mashed set out to find the best Italian subs across the country by visiting as many delis as they could, and no surprise, two of the best they found were in New Jersey.

Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing

The first spot for the best Italian sub in the U.S. is in Mays Landing, near Atlantic City. The sub is called the Italian Stallion and it's at place called the Sugar Hill Sub Shop. The shop has been around for 30 years and since then the sign out in front of the deli says they've served over a billion subs. Wow.

The menu says the Italian Stallion says it has, "Sweet, succulent peppered ham, fresh imported prosciutto, imported Italian genoa salami, imported smoked provolone, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and either oil & vinegar or mayo on half of an Atlantic City sub roll."

Next time you're in the area or heading down the shore this summer, you've got to stop and check it out. Bring your appetite. Someone on Yelp called it "hoagie perfection."

White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City

The second spot in New Jersey to find best Italian sub is the White House Sub Shop on Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City. It's been around for 80 years.

While playing a show in Atlantic City, The Beatles chowed down on one of this shop's 6-foot subs. The White House special is the sub to get featured loads of salami, ham, and capicola with lettuce and tomato. Onion and sweet peppers come on the side, so you can add as you please.

To read more about these fabulous subs and the places you can get them, click here.

