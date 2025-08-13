There's nothing like a top-notch Italian deli. Fresh meats, cheeses, olives, and peppers for miles, homemade breads, pasta, soups, sauces, cookies, the biggest sandwiches around, and so much more.

But let me give you a little warning. Don't go into a Jersey Italian deli when you're the least bit hungry because you'll end up buying it all. Yes, everything is that good. Although it wouldn't be a bad thing to buy it all, you'll be well fed for weeks.

NJ.com has ranked the best Italian delis in New Jersey

There are a slew of fabulous Italian delis in the Garden State. The best of the best have been ranked on a new list by NJ.com. People moan when mentioning the names of these places, just thinking about how good the food is.

Only one Italian Deli in Mercer County made the list

Only one Italian deli in Mercer County made the list, and it's a popular one. The line is usually a half dozen deep, and customers' carts and baskets are filled to the top.

It's been featured on The Food Network

This deli has been featured on TV and has been visited several times by none other than The Food Network star, Guy Fieri.

Do you know the Italian deli I'm talking about? Of course you do. It's Dolce and Clemente's Italian Gourmet Market in the Robbinsville Town Center on Route 33 in Robbinsville.

Dolce & Clemente's Italian Gourmet Market is #9 on the list

It landed at #9 on NJ.com's "The Best Italian Delis in N.J." list for good reason. It's phenomenal. It's family-owned and operated with great pride.

If you haven't been, you're missing out. Everything is fabulous. Make sure to go check it out.

