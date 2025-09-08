If there’s one thing that always makes me a little uneasy, it’s staying in hotels.

Even when I’m on vacation, I’m the person running around with a can of Lysol, spraying down light switches, remotes, and pretty much anything I might touch. I get skeeved out very easily!

That said, if I’m staying at a 5-star resort, I can finally relax and enjoy myself. There are so many incredible hotels around the world that make you feel completely at home — and maybe even a little spoiled.

I don’t want to call myself a hotel snob… but honestly, I probably am.

Tripadvisor recently released its list of the best hotels in America, ranking them based on guest reviews. The list is broken down into categories like luxury, family-friendly, and pet-friendly, but the overall “best of the best” list really highlights the top spots travelers absolutely love.

And guess what? One Pennsylvania hotel made the cut — and it’s a fantastic choice.

The Best Hotel in Pennsylvania

When it comes to Pennsylvania getaways, you have so many amazing options. Between the excitement of Philadelphia, the charm of Pittsburgh, and the natural beauty of the Poconos, there’s truly something for everyone.

But there’s one spot that’s been winning over hotel guests everywhere: The Lodge at Woodloch.

Located in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, The Lodge at Woodloch ranked #9 on Tripadvisor’s list of the best hotels in the entire country. With over 1,700 glowing reviews and a perfect 5-star rating, it’s clear why this resort stands out.

Guests love the peaceful atmosphere, complete with an indoor pool, yoga classes, and plenty of ways to relax and unwind.

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a weekend getaway, this is the place to go — no matter what time of year.

10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were from Pennsylvania Some of your favorite celebs grew up right in Pennsylvania! Gallery Credit: Gianna