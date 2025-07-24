If you’re looking to get away this summer and spend it relaxing, you need to pick the right spot. During the summer, New Jersey is really the place to be. I love heading down the shore during the warm months and just enjoying everything that the Jersey Shore has to offer.

If you love taking advantage of the warm months down on the East Coast, there’s one hotel that you need to stay in because it’s the best hotel in the entire state, according to TripAdvisor.

I’m one of those people who get a little weirded out by hotels. It could be a nice hotel, and I’m still pulling the blankets back to check for bed bugs. I always Lysol wipe my remotes, light switches, and pretty much every other surface.

If you’re like me and do this, you want to stay at a nice place so you don’t have to worry about this.

Where is The Best Rated Hotel in New Jersey?

According to reviews on TripAdvisor, Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City is the best place to stay in the entire state, and I agree. I’ve stayed there before and was way beyond comfortable in my room.

The service is great, the hotel itself is beautiful, and the rooms are beautiful and clean. There’s nothing worse than getting to your hotel on vacation and feeling too uncomfortable to lie down in bed. You for sure won’t have to worry about that here; take it from all of the reviewers on TripAdvisor.

