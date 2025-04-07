Two Philadelphia Hospitals Named The Best Worldwide

If there’s one thing in life that’s most important, it’s our health.

When you aren’t feeling well and need medical attention fast, it’s so important to be able to head to a local hospital and get great care.

It’s no secret that anyone in the medical field is a godsend, and it’s so important to give back to those working every day to make sure we feel the best we possibly can.

Best Hospitals In The World

We are very lucky coming from the Pennsylvania/New Jersey/New York tri-state area, because we are known to have some really top-notch health care facilities.

Some hospitals in Philadelphia are even considered to be some of the best in the entire world.

According to Statista, as of 2023, there are about 212.938 hospitals worldwide, and we are lucky enough to live very close to two of the top 250.

Having said that, it’s so important to shine light on the doctors, nurses, and every single person who takes part in making sure these hospitals run smoothly because we benefit from their hard work.

According to News Week, a list has been made of the top 250 hospitals worldwide, and it’s exciting to say that there are two on this list located in Philadelphia.

The rankings were made based off oof online surveys, patient satisfaction, hospital quality metrics, and more.

What Are The Best Hospitals in Philadelphia?

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Located at 3400 Spruce Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this hospital was ranked the 63rd best hospital worldwide.

Jefferson Health - Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Located at 111 S 11th Street in Philadelphia, this hospital was ranked the 250th best hospital worldwide.

Having access to these amazing facilities and them being right in our backyard is a privilege.

Shout out to the amazing staff keeping these hospitals running and keeping us all healthy!

