There’s nothing better than going out for a bite to eat after a long day.

You work all day, you’re tired and stressed and the last thing you want to do is cook a meal for your entire family.

Going out to eat is such a great experience from the time you sit down to the minute you roll yourself out of the restaurant after stuffing your face.

Over the last few years, the typical dining experience has changed a lot in Pennsylvania.

The prices of just about everything have skyrocketed and a ton of local and chain restaurants have been suffering.

We’ve been hearing about big-name businesses filing for bankruptcy and these restaurants need our business more than ever, especially the local restaurants we all know and love.

There’s something about a small business that makes it impossible for a big-name chain to put up a fight.

I always have better quality food and a better experience at a local, small business than I do at any chain.

If you’re looking for an adorable, family-owned restaurant to support, there’s one in Pennsylvania you need to check out.

LoveFood has made a list of the “best family-run” restaurants in the contrary and there’s one in Pennsylvania that is a must-visit.

What Is The Best Family-Owned Restaurant in Pennsylvania?

According to LoveFood, Ralph’s Philadelphia is the best family-run restaurant in Pennsylvania.

It’s the oldest Italian spot in America and opened in 1900. It’s been a staple in Philadelphia ever since.

If you have a weak spot for Italian food this is absolutely a must-visit, plus it’s always amazing to support local businesses!

