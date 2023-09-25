There's nothing that screams fall more than all the leaves changing colors. Depending on the weather, it can be absolutely breathtaking. Are you a leaf peeper? I totally am.

I've been known to pull over (safely) while driving and hop out to take pictures of beautiful leaves.

We're getting closer and closer to seeing some truly beautiful sights in New Jersey as the colorful transition begins, giving everything a beautiful backdrop for a little while.

If you're wondering when the leaves will be the most brilliant near you in the Garden State, it won't be long.

The New Jersey Forest Service has just released its 2023 New Jersey Peak Fall Foliage Forecast.

Keep reading to see when your county should see the best foliage.

From early to mid-October is when North Jersey will see all the pretty colors. This means Sussex County and Passaic County.

Bergen, Warren, Essex, Morris, Union, Hunterdon and Somerset Counties will have to wait until mid-October to see the show of gorgeous fall colors.

Mid to late-October will be the most beautiful in Middlesex, Mercer, Monmouth, Burlington, Ocean, Camden, Atlantic, Gloucester, Salem, Cumberland and Cape May Counties.

The New Jersey Forest Service Suggests going to any of the state parks or forests during these times to check out the foliage in these nice, open spaces. You could map out a road trip throughout the state and visit a few. Make sure your phone is charged. I'm sure you'll be taking a lot of pictures.

New Jersey has 34 state parks and 11 state forests.

For a complete list of New Jersey state park and forests, click here.

Happy leaf peeping.

