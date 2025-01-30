Ok, it's Date Night. Where should you go?

I don't know about you but my husband and I tend to go to the same places again and again.

There are a few reasons for our repeat dates. One, the places are good. We know we'll enjoy our meals because we've had them before. Also, we can't always come up with new ideas. The struggle is real.

For some reason, whenever we try and come up with a new spot, our minds go blank.

Date Night can be fancy or casual

Date Night doesn't have to mean dressing up and going out, it can be super casual, you just both have to agree with the vibe of the evening.

I'm an ambiance person. I love eating somewhere with water views, or a charming, cozy place with candles everywhere, or one that has a piano player in the background, or the retro vibe of a cute family-run place that's been around for many years.

Whatever you want Date Night to be like, I'm sure there's a place that will excite you.

If you need a suggestion, LoveFood has put together a list of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Every U.S. State.

I was anxious to see where the best date night restaurant in Pennsylvania is.

The best date night restaurant in PA is Umami in Pittsburgh

It's Umami in Pittsburgh.

LoveFood says, "You'll feel like you're having a clandestine tete-a-tete at Umami, a Japanese pub (known as an izakaya) in Pittsburgh. There's a cool, intimate bar downstairs, plus an upstairs dining space serving incredible sushi and robatayaki, where Wagyu beef, pork belly, and salmon are cooked over charcoal."

Give it a try if you're in the area.

To see all of the other best date night spots all over America, click here.

