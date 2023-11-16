It's the most wonderful time of the year. If you want to feel as many of those holiday vibes as you can this year, there are two spots in New Jersey you should definitely put on your holiday bucket list.

Travel & Leisure put together a list of the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. and two towns in New Jersey are on the list. One of the towns you can probably guess, but the other one I wouldn't have thought of.

Coming in at #21 is Cape May. If you've ever been to Cape May during the holidays, it's straight out of a Hallmark movie. It's an old-fashioned town overflowing with Christmas spirit. The town is beautifully decorated and even has carriage rides to see the decorations.

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the popular South Jersey town: "This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak easily recognized by its quaint architecture, and the holiday season pushes it a little further on the Dickensian scale. Walk the Washington Street Mall to admire garlands and festive lights as you shop. While you're there, drop by The Original Fudge Kitchen, which also offers great fudge and saltwater taffy gift boxes. Book a stay at Congress Hall, especially if you have kids. The hotel typically turns its Grand Lawn into a seaside winter wonderland complete with festive activities.

Atlantic City is #23 on the list. I would have never guessed this. The gambling city doesn't strike me as a quaint Christmas town. But, some of the casinos in town go all out for the holidays with elaborate decorations.

Travel & Leisure says, "A casino and boardwalk don't exactly conjure images of plum puddings and carolers, yet you might appreciate Atlantic City's wild weekend spirit and vivid people-watching around the holidays. Festivities include the annual tree lighting at The Quarter at Tropicana shopping center and the Atlantic City Holiday Bazaar at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University."

