Anything But “Standard!” – This Has Been Crowned the BEST Cheeseburger in NJ

As far as casual foods go, there cannot be a doubt that cheeseburgers are one of the ultimate favorites in America!

You can't go wrong with a fresh, fluffy bun, a juicy beef patty, and gooey melted cheese delicately squished together and paired with a mess of hot french fries. Combine that together with your favorite cheese, toppings and sauces, it is a *chef's kiss* casual meal worth every calorie.

Finding the best cheeseburger in any state can be a deliciously daunting task. You can find a world-changing cheeseburger in any corner of any city, in any state. Every great burger has its own magic, its own flair, its own flavor. And in New Jersey, you can find an unlimited amount of truly great cheeseburgers. We take 'em seriously here.

But if we HAD to point our finger on a singular great cheeseburger in the Garden State, where would we point it?

Once again, LoveFood.com, an online authority in all things food, has an idea. And according to them, just simplest ingredients can amount to something amazing! So where is the BEST cheeseburger in New Jersey? *drum roll, please!*

"The Standard" burger - Diesel & Duke

According to LoveFood, you can find the best cheeseburger at local chain Diesel & Duke. Just order "The Standard!"

Here's what LoveFood had to say about this place, and their famous burger:

"Local chain Diesel and Duke took New Jersey by storm when it opened in 2014, thanks to its simple menu of delicious, cooked-to-order beef burgers. All the burgers are delicious, but you can’t go wrong with The Standard. This hearty sandwich features a generous amount of American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, aioli, ketchup, and a toasted bun."

Dying to try? Diesel & Duke has 5 locations in New Jersey:

Caldwell

Montclair

Jersey City

New Brunswick

Princeton

This one's definitely going on my foodie bucket list! Have you ever had "The Standard" or any other burger from Diesel & Duke? Do you think it's truly the BEST cheeseburger in the state? If you have any other recommendations, let us know!

