National Bagel Day is Jan 15! But around here, everyday could just as easily be National Bagel Day. Indeed bagels are basically one of the major food groups in New Jersey.

And why shouldn't they be? Done right, they're fresh, fluffy, chewy, delicious, and so versatile for breakfast and lunch!

Hearty Breakfast Sandwich on a Bagel Getty Images loading...

But where can you get the BEST bagel in New Jersey?

You can never go wrong by asking NJ.com these all-important questions. I just checked out their list of N.J.'s 44 Greatest Bagel Shops, Ranked, for National Bagel Day 2023, and I was happy to see that the best bagel shop is in Bergen County!

But we'll get to that in a second. There are tons of other amazing bagel shops that made the list! Here are just a few of them!

But as for the top #1 spot? In 2023, that honor goes to...

Here's how NJ.com sang this bagel shop's praises:

"The small shop prepares perfectly sized bagels with an exquisite crusty exterior and a soft, chewy interior. Their cream cheeses are strong and their egg salad is great as well... But whatever you order, be it a tuna melt, a bagel with lox or a simple cream cheese bagel, you can't go wrong - because these are the best bagels in New Jersey."

Have you ever been to Teaneck Road Hot Bagels? Let us know which of their bagels you've tried! And don't be afraid to let us know where your favorite bagel spot in New Jersey is!

