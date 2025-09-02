It's safe to say that Benson Boone is one of the biggest stars on the planet. He's had a string of incredible hit songs (like "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else," "Mystical Magical," and more).

And he's about to make his arena debut in Philadelphia. Benson Boone will perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for a sold out concert Wednesday night (September 3rd). That's the arena formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.

What Is Benson Boone's Setlist for Philadelphia?

Heading to the show? We have more info about parking, set times, and more posted for you here.

In the meantime, I know that many people like to know the setlist BEFORE the show starts. Though, that's not for everyone. Some people like to be surprised.

So we'll warn you that spoilers are ahead if you keep scrolling.

Here we go:

Benson Boone's Act I:

I Wanna Be the One You Call

Wanted Man

Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else

Man in Me

Drunk in My Mind

Slow It Down

Be Someone

Benson Boone's Act II:



Mystical Magical

Pretty Slowly

In the Stars

Let Me Go/ There She Goes/ Sugar Sweet

Take Me Home

Benson Boone's Act III:

Young American Heart

Mr Electric Blue

Cover Song (TBD)*

Benson has performed everything from covers of Lewis Capaldi to Adele and more here.

Momma Song

Love of Mine

Reminds Me of You

Beautiful Things

Encore:

Cry