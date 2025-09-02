Here we go! Benson Boone is about to perform at Philadelphia's biggest indoor concert arena. It's a big deal because it kicks off the fall concert at the newly renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center).

It's a sold out show. So there is a LOT of demand for this show too, of course.

From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is Benson Boone's Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 8:00 p.m., according to arena officials at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Of course, show's don't "start' on time. We have more insights about the actual set times for Benson (and all performances) on Wednesday night.

Is There An Opening Act for Benson Boone's 2025 Concert in Philadelphia at the Xfinity Mobile Arena?

Yes, there is an opening act on this tour. Elliot James Reay is going to perform before the headliner.

Elliot should hit the stage right around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. His performance should last about 30-35 minutes.

What Time Will Benson Boone Perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia?

As for Benson, we expect him to hit the stage around expected to hit the stage to start his performance between 9:10 and 9:15 pm.

If you're wondering how long he will stay on stage? We expect his performance set to wrap up just before 11 p.m (almost 10:55 p.m.).



Set times are always subject to change, so it's always a good idea to be in your seat with a few extra minutes to spare. Performance can start late OR early for any number of reasons. So don't be tailgating at XFinity Live! for too long before the show or you may miss the start of the concert.

What Is the Setlist for Benson Boone's Concert in Philly?

We dug into Benson's set lists for previous dates to see what we can expect in Philly on September 3, 2025.

We know that many people like to be surprised and don't want to see that information ahead of time. So we posted that info inside another article on our website. You can just click HERE to view Benson Boone's setlist for Philadelphia 2025.

Are Tickets Still Available for Benson Boone's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Benson Boone in Philadelphia?

As of publish time the show is completely sold out via the Xfinity Mobile Arena and Ticketmaster.com. However, tickets sometimes drop on the day of a show so it may be worth checking back.

Tickets are also available on some resale websites. It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Benson Boone Concert at the Xfinity Mobile Arena Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

General parking in advance is $40, and it's expected to cost the same on the day of the show.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Xfinity Mobile Arena does not accept any cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 3 p.m. for an evening concert.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

Xfinity Mobile Arena Parking in Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena loading...

Will the Stadium Complex in South Philly Be Busy on Wednesday?

If you're heading to the show, there's some good news and bad news.

The good news? There are no other major events planned in the complex Wednesday night. The Eagles play Thursday, and the Phillies are in Milwaukee that night.

However, with SEPTA beginning service cutbacks there will be less service available on the Broad Street Line. So plan on crowded trains and more drivers, perhaps.

What is the Bag Policy at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for Benson Boone's Concert 2025?

The Xfinity Mobile Arena prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Xfinity Mobile Arena's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed Inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena for Benson Boone's Concert in 2025?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.