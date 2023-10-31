BREAKING: Three People Shot in Bensalem, PA Halloween Night, Reports Say

Three people were reportedly shot in Bensalem (Bucks County), Pa. Tuesday evening.

The news was first reported by FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Keeley says the shooting, which took place just before 8 p.m., happened on Bristol Pike.

However, it was not immediately clear where the incident occurred. It was also not clear what circumstances surrounded violence, which took place during the busy Halloween holiday.

Reports from multiple outlets say that at least one victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

Locals are reporting a large police presence in the area as well on social media.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details when they become available.