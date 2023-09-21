Want the Same Dog That Caught Cavalcante? Think VERY Carefully, Says ACCT Philly

Just because something looks cool, doesn't mean you should get it.

Remember Yoda? Yoda's the good boy that'll go down in history as the dog who finally subdued the elusive Pennsylvania escapee Danelo Cavalcante earlier this month. No doubt you've seen this picture of the moment Yoda helped apprehend the dangerous convict.

Well now, the attention he's been getting might be giving the people the wrong idea about adopting his breed.

ACCT Philly, the region’s largest animal care and control service provider, is warning would-be dog adopters to think twice before adopting a dog like Yoga. Ever since Yoda caught Cavalcante, they say there's been a significant hike in interest in his breed - the Belgian Malinois.

Beautiful dog - there's no doubt about it. But they require A LOT of work and dedication, according to ACCT's Facebook post:

"While yes, they are beautiful and loyal, this breed along with other shepherd breeds require a lot of work (they’re called “Working Breeds” for a reason!). Thinking of getting a malinois? Know what to expect:"

Adopting a dog - or any animal - is a BIG decision. And ACCT knows all too well what happens when people adopt an animal they were not prepared for.

"Especially in a city environment, these dogs take more time and energy than the average dog, and at ACCT, we see what happens when people realize they cannot handle the breed."

According to the American Kennel Club:

Like most herding breeds, Malinois have a high prey drive and are strongly interested in moving objects. This trait can lead to chasing children, vehicles, or other animals and so should be directed into acceptable activities through training. Early socialization and obedience training are musts.

We love Yoda, and we love Belgian Malinois, but this is NOT the type of dog to adopt on a whim. It's not fair to the dogs if it doesn't work out at home. If you're determined to adopt this breed, do your research and be prepared!

