This is so exciting for Broadway fans! Beetlejuice was one of the biggest shows over the last few years when it made its debut at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City back in 2019.

In the very beginning, a lot of Beetlejuice fans were torn and were wondering if the stage adaptation of the famous movie starring Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and much more would do it justice.

Shortly after its debut on the Broadway stage, new and old fans quickly realized the musical was bound to be a hit. There was an original soundtrack that even paid tribute to some of the most famous pieces of music from the movie like “Jump in the Line” and of course, “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)”.

If you didn’t get a chance to see the show while it was on Broadway for just a few short years, you can see it at The Kimmel Center in Philadelphia!

The Kimmel Center is known for putting on some amazing plays and musicals so I know this one is going to be a hit.

I’m a huge Tim Burton fan and love every single thing he has ever released, so when of course I had to see Beetlejuice a few years ago. Now that it’s coming right to Philadelphia, I 100% just have to see it again while it’s being performed at The Kimmel Center this Spring and Summer.

If you’re looking to see this show before it ends, make sure to get your tickets ASAP, because I already know this is going to be a big one for The Kimmel Center. The show hits the Kimmel Center stage on May 30 and runs only until June 11 of this year, so make sure to get your tickets fast! You can get all the info and more here.

