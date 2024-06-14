If there’s one thing that we can all agree on it’s that bugs make most of us extremely squeamish.

And I'm sad to report that THREE PENNSYLVANIA CITIES ARE ON THE LIST OF THE MOST BED BUG INFESTED IN THE NATION!

When going on vacation, I’m sure it’s a common practice for most families to take off the sheets on their hotel, motel, or Airbnb bed to check for these tiny, disgusting, bloodsucking insects.

Bed bugs are probably in more places than we realize and I’m sure they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

How To Spot Bed Bugs When Traveling in Pennsylvania

Canva

Bed bugs are disgusting, tiny, brown insects that are just about 5 millimeters long on average according to EPA.gov. Since they’re so small, it’s easy to gaze over them, but we all need to be more conscious before crawling into bed with these critters!

They feed solely on the blood of people and animals while they sleep says CDC.gov. They’ll often affect you while traveling to different hotels, resorts, motels, etc.

An easy way to identify a bed bug infestation is by looking for bite marks on your face, neck, arms, hands, or any other body parts.

The scary part about these disgusting little pests is that their bite marks may take as long as 14 days to develop in some humans, so you really need to check your mattresses, sheets, pillowcases, curtains, and other areas of hotel rooms when going away.

Orkin has made a list of the cities most affected by bed bugs. Every year they make a list of the top 50 cities for bed bugs which essentially takes data from the most bed bug-treated areas in a given year.

3 PA Cities Make List For Most Bed Bug Infested



According to the list for 2024, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg have all made the list for being some of the most bed bug-infested cities in the U.S. Whenever you go out of town or visit someone from out of town, make sure to take the right precautions to ensure you will not be affected by these little critters!

