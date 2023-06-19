Bebe Rexha Attacked During New York City Concert; Will Her Philly Show Be Affected?

Bebe Rexha was rushed off the stage last night following a terrifying incident in New York City.

Now fans are wondering if it will affect her show, scheduled for Tuesday night (June 20) in Philadelphia.

Rexha was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York on Sunday night when a fan threw a cell phone at the 33-year-old star.

Video footage posted by fans shows the phone striking Rexha in the face.

Bebe fell to her knees before being rushed off the stage by security. She appeared to wave to fans as she exited the stage.

Reports say that Bebe was rushed to the hospital for treatment, receiving three stitches to her face.

Nicolas Malvagna of Manaplan, New Jersey, was charged with assault. TMZ reports that the charges were upgraded to a felony because Malvagna allegedly used the phone as a weapon.

The suspect will be arraigned in a New York courtroom on Monday, according to ABC 7 New York.

Bebe is scheduled to perform on Tuesday (June 20) at the Fillmore Philadelphia. Will that show be affected by Bebe's injuries? There's no official word, so as of now, we're assuming that the show will take place as scheduled.

However, Bebe’s team has not publicly commented on the incident nor what’s next for The Best F'n Night Of My Life Tour. The US leg of that tour runs through July 1.

We'll keep you posted on any updates we hear about the show.