You'll have a new spot to hang out and get some hearty pub food, craft beers, and cocktails in Ewing Township very soon.

Bear Tavern Pub will be open on March 31

Bear Tavern Pub is opening on Monday (March 31).

Gretalia Hospitality Group filled me in on this new, fun venture.

You're probably familiar with the location of the new pub.

It's inside PJ's Pancake House on Bear Tavern Road.

If you've been there, you know it already had a big bar.

PJ's Pancake House and Bear Tavern Pub will share the space

The space has been redesigned; with the new pub sectioned off from the restaurant to create two cool spaces in one.

The design is similar to Pennytown Pub in Pennington

It's similar to the design of the new PJ's Pancake House and Pennytown Pub in Pennington Shopping Center on Route 31 in Pennington, which I love, so I'm positive the new Ewing design will be a hit.

In Ewing, PJ's Pancake House will be open 7 days a week from 8am - 3pm.

Then, it will convert to Bear Tavern Pub, open 7 days a week from 4pm - 10pm.

There will be an outdoor patio for you to enjoy the nice weather.

Make sure to grab your friends and stop by to check out the new Bear Tavern Pub.

It's a great spot to hang out, catch up with friends, and watch a game.

It has a cool, chill vibe. I know you'll love it.

If it follows Pennytown Pub's lead, there will be all kinds of fun, themed nights, live music, and more.

I'll keep you posted.

Bear Tavern Pub is located at 938 Bear Tavern Road in Ewing, NJ.

Enjoy.

