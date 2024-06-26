Summer is here and the bears in Mercer County, New Jersey have been popping up more frequently! Robbinsville Township has released a report that there has been a bear sighting this morning.

If you’re in Robbinsville, New Jersey today, make sure to keep your eyes peeled because a bear was seen wandering around the township. Daily Voice reported there was another black bear spotted in Mercer County and if you’re traveling through the area today, you need to keep your eyes peeled.

Within the last 24 hours, Robbinsville Township area residents were notified that a black bear was spotted near Spring Garden Road in Robbinsville around 1 pm yesterday (June 25).

No pictures have been posted of the bear, but I’m assuming someone will snap a picture if they cross paths with him. If you do end up seeing the bear, move to a safe location and DO NOT approach it under any circumstances.

Also just be cautious of your trash cans and bird feeders around your yard because these things are known to attract bears. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection instructs that you should not run away from bears or make direct eye contact.

Running may trigger a chase response and making eye contact may trigger bears to perceive this as a ‘“challenge”. If you see or hear anything about any bear sightings, make sure to call alert authorities and most importantly, take care of yourself and those around you.

