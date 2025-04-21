It’s officially the start of the warmer months, and bear activity around Mercer County, New Jersey, is definitely going to start to pick up.

As the warmer months go oon, we tend to see more and more bears roaming the streets and the latest one just happened in Hamilton Township.

Hamilton, NJ Bear Sighting (April 2025)

You can see the video here.

We tend to see more bears during this time of year throughout the area, and this recent sighting could be one of the earliest for the season in Hamilton.

If you’re in the area, it’s a good idea to stay alert today because residents spotted a black bear roaming around the township recently.

Hamilton Township residents reported a recent black bear sighting near Paxson Avenue, close to St. Mark's Church. The bear was last seen earlier this morning.

What to Do If You Encounter a Bear

If you come across a bear, remain calm and slowly back away. Make the bear aware that you're there by talking in a loud, assertive voice, clapping your hands, or banging pots and pans.

Avoid direct eye contact, which bears may see as a threat. Also, never run from a bear because it could trigger a chase response.

Tips to Keep Bears Away

Secure Your Trash : Store garbage in bear-resistant containers or keep it indoors until the morning of collection.

: Store garbage in bear-resistant containers or keep it indoors until the morning of collection. Remove Food Sources : Clean your grills after use and avoid leaving food outdoors.​

: Clean your grills after use and avoid leaving food outdoors.​ Bird Feeders : Consider taking down bird feeders during bear activity seasons, typically spring and fall.​

: Consider taking down bird feeders during bear activity seasons, typically spring and fall.​ Compost Wisely: Avoid composting meat, fish, or other pungent scraps that can attract bears.​

Officials are saying not to approach the bear if you come into contact and move to a secure area.

By following these simple things, residents can help prevent unwanted bear encounters and ensure their safety.

Report any bear damage or disruptive behavior to the DEP’s 24-hour free hotline at 1-877-WARN DEP (1-877-927-6337).

