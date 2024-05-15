Fried chicken lovers of South Jersey will be happy about this one!

Bb.q Chicken, best known for their authentic Korean fried chicken wings, is about to open a new location in Burlington County!

Bb.q Chicken will be opening their new location in the Larchmont Centre in Mount Laurel, in the same shopping centre as Shop Rite according to 42Freeway.

When will bb.q Chicken open in Mount Laurel?

There's no word yet on when they plan on opening. Their website simply says "Coming Soon." But the signage is already up and construction is well underway, according to the article.

In the meantime, you can enjoy 8 other locations in New Jersey, including Bayonne, Cherry hill, Garfield, Edison (2), Marlton, Neptune City, and West Windsor Township. They also have a few Philadelphia area locations too.

What is bb.q Chicken?

Bb.q Chicken is famous for their delicious variety of different flavored Korean barbecue fried chicken. You can get crispy, saucy flavors like Golden Original, Spicy Galbi, Soy Garlic, Honey Garlic, Caribbean Spice, Gangnam Style and their special Secret Sauce. And more! I'm salivating just reading those flavors. Check out their full menu here,

Are you excited for this new location? I've heard nothing but great things, so it's been on my to-do list for a while. Cool to see other options coming to South Jersey!

We'll keep an eye out for opening dates! In the meantime you also follow them on their social media pages @bbqchickenus.

