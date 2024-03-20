I always find it so interesting to see the whacky laws thst exist in each state. In New Jersey, you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in the city of Trenton and in New York, you can get fined $25 for flirting with someone.

Pennsylvania may have all of the other 49 states beat when it comes to its whacky laws. Some of these insane laws that you read about are truly still enforced and others are very outdated laws that are just fun to look back on.

Is It Illegal To Sing In The Bath in Pennsylvania?

Yes, you read that right, and yes, there is a law in place in Pennsylvania that makes it illegal to sing while taking a bath, even in the comfort of your own home.

According to ABC27, the Bathroom Singing Prohibition Act was passed in 1969 and prohibits Pennsylvania residents from breaking out into song while in the bathtub.

You can totally belt out a tune in the comfort of your living room, bedroom, kitchen, or front yard, but not when it comes to the bathtub. It’s a very confusing law to me personally. Admit it, we all sing while we’re in the shower or relaxing in the bathtub.

It’s the best place to listen to music and just bust out into song, but if you live in Pennsylvania, it’s a crime. According to Keystone News Room, the Bathroom Singing Prohibition Act was passed in 1969 to force performers to expose their talent.

So, PA, the next time you bring your speaker in the bathroom with you, think twice because you could be committing “a crime”!

