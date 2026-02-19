I know what you're thinking. Another one bites the dust.

Bath & Body Works is closing in Neshaminy Mall

Bucks County Courier Times is reporting that Bath & Body Works is closing its Neshaminy Mall location, a true sign of the times. Its last day open will be February 21.

Neshaminy Mall will have less than two dozen retail stores left

The once-popular shopping mall in Bensalem is now down to less than two dozen retail stores, the article says. Boscov's, Barnes & Noble, Hot Topic, and Norman's Hallmark are a few of the shops remaining. AMC Theatres and several restaurants are still open, as well.

Shoe Carnival closed in Neshaminy Mall in January 2026

Shoe Carnival, one of the biggest retailers in the mall, recently closed its doors. Its last day of operation was in January. Not all of the vacant spots are staying empty, though. Some of the shuttered retail stores have been converted to non-retail businesses. A beauty school has opened, along with a church and a pop-up wedding venue.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, malls all over the country have seen a significant decrease in foot traffic as online shopping saw a major increase.

Neshaminy Mall was sold in July 2024 for $27.5 million

Neshaminy Mall was sold back in July 2024 for $27.5 million to Paramount and Edgewood Properties, both of New Jersey. The current plan is to demolish a part of the mall for "mixed use redevelopment," according to the Bucks County Herald, while some stores are staying put like Boscov's.

If you love Bath & Body Works, don't worry, there are other locations nearby. You can find them in Oxford Valley Mall, the Village at Newtown shopping center, and the Shops at Valley Square in Warrington.