Ever kicked off your shoes on a long drive and wondered, “Wait… is this even legal?”.

Maybe you’ve been in a hurry or an emergency situation where getting to your destination was more important than grabbing shoes, or maybe you were at the beach and had sand all over your feet, so it was easier to drive barefoot.

Whatever the case may be, I’m sure we’ve all driven either a short or long distance with shoes on.

The question is, can you get in trouble for doing it in Pennsylvania?

Many drivers have heard the myth that driving barefoot is against the law, but in Pennsylvania, that’s simply not true.

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Pennsylvania?

There is no state law prohibiting barefoot driving in Pennsylvania. It’s technically legal to drive without shoes in all 50 states.

With that being said, just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s always a good idea.

Barefoot driving can sometimes lead to reduced control over your car. For example, your foot might slip off the brake pedal, or you might not apply enough pressure when needed.

If an accident occurs and it could be determined that driving barefoot contributed to it, you could be held liable for careless or reckless driving.

So, while you won’t get pulled over just for being shoeless, you may want to stop and think about the potential risks.

Wearing secure shoes can give you a better grip and keep you in better control of your car, helping you stay safe on the road.

So yes, driving barefoot in Pennsylvania is legal, but it’s important to make sure that your choice of shoes doesn’t get in the way of your driving skills.

